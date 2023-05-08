In Pictures: King Charles III's Coronation celebrations in the Horsham district
The Horsham district came together over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
Celebrations were had by all over the bank holiday weekend including Steyning where Steyning High Street was closed to traffic and filled instead with attractions including vintage vehicles, traction engines, a steam organ, miniature railway, vintage rides, antique stalls, street entertainment and food and drink.
A street party with a range of fun entertainment was also held in Piries Place in Horsham on Sunday (May 7).