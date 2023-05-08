Edit Account-Sign Out
In Pictures: King Charles III's Coronation celebrations in the Horsham district

The Horsham district came together over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Sam Pole
Published 8th May 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:21 BST

Celebrations were had by all over the bank holiday weekend including Steyning where Steyning High Street was closed to traffic and filled instead with attractions including vintage vehicles, traction engines, a steam organ, miniature railway, vintage rides, antique stalls, street entertainment and food and drink.

A street party with a range of fun entertainment was also held in Piries Place in Horsham on Sunday (May 7).

Coronation Bank Holiday on Steyning High street on Saturday, May 6

Coronation Bank Holiday on Steyning High street on Saturday, May 6 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Coronation Bank Holiday on Steyning High street on Saturday, May 6

Coronation Bank Holiday on Steyning High street on Saturday, May 6 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Coronation Bank Holiday on Steyning High street on Saturday, May 6

Coronation Bank Holiday on Steyning High street on Saturday, May 6 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Coronation Bank Holiday on Steyning High street on Saturday, May 6

Coronation Bank Holiday on Steyning High street on Saturday, May 6 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

