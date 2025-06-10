In Pictures: Let's Sing Junior Choir Competition in Hastings

Organised by Bexhill Rotary Club, the competition invites school choirs from across East Sussex, children aged between 7 and 11, to perform on stage in front of an audience and a panel of judges for a chance to win a £250 prize for their music department. The winners will also have the opportunity to perform with Tenors Un Limited, the "Rat Pack of Opera", at a concert later this year, following in the footsteps of last year's winning choir, who also shared the stage with the professional group.

Sue Day, organiser and a member of Bexhill Rotary Club, said: "It takes a lot of organising, but when I see the children on stage, some of whom have never been on a stage before, I feel a deep sense of pride in their effort and courage. To see them bravely step onto such a large stage and share their voices is incredibly moving, and I feel I have achieved what I set out to do. It's been a long passion of mine to set up a junior choir competition, and it is incredible when it all comes together."

The overall winners, who also won last year's competition, were Battle & Langton CofE Primary School, and runners-up were St Paul's Primary School, who received a trophy. The judging panel consisted of singer-songwriter Claire Hamill, Father David Hill, well-known local composer Polo Piatti, and musician Mike Hatchard.

Sue highlighted the positive impact of the competition, noting how it encourages children to develop their confidence and work together as a team.

The winners all received a medal, and as an extra surprise this year, Polo Piatti will arrange for them to perform with Hastings Symphonia, giving the choir a chance to sing along with a full orchestra.

Sue added: "I would like to thank our MC for the night, Graham Nunn, who was amazing and put everyone at ease. We also had some incredible performers on the night, notably the Pett Slip Buoys, who performed whilst the judges were summing up and got the audience joining in with sea shanty songs. We had an incredible performance by a Ukrainian choir, Culbaba Theatre, and also a thank you to Laton Ash Dance Group, who stepped in at the very last minute and provided us with some sensational dancers. The variety of musical talent on display made for a truly memorable night for all."

This is the competition's second year, and all the money raised goes to local charities. The Rotary has already donated £500 to the Pett Slip Buoys, who are raising funds for a new lifeboat.

The schools that took part were St Paul's CE Academy, West St Leonards Primary School, Claremont School, Battle and Langton CofE School, King Offa Primary Academy and Sedlescombe Glee Club.

1 . Battle & Langton CofE Primary School who were the winners of Let's Sing Junior Choir Competition at the White Rock Theatre on June 6 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Battle & Langton CofE Primary School who were the winners of Let's Sing Junior Choir Competition at the White Rock Theatre on June 6 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Runners-up were St Paul's Primary School, pictured here. Let's Sing Junior Choir Competition at the White Rock Theatre on June 6 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Runners-up were St Paul's Primary School, pictured here. Let's Sing Junior Choir Competition at the White Rock Theatre on June 6 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Battle & Langton CofE Primary School who were the winners of Let's Sing Junior Choir Competition at the White Rock Theatre on June 6 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Battle & Langton CofE Primary School who were the winners of Let's Sing Junior Choir Competition at the White Rock Theatre on June 6 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts