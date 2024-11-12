Little Common RemembranceLittle Common Remembrance
Little Common Remembrance

In pictures: Little Common holds remembrance ceremony

By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:26 BST
Members of Little Common Royal British Legion took part in a parade and service to remember the fallen this week.

Little Common Branch members assembled at St Mark's Church car park at 10.30am on Remembrance Sunday, following a Church Remembrance service, and paraded to the War Memorial, on the round-about, where the Two Minute Silence was held at 11am during a short act of remembrance and wreaths are laid.

A standard was lowered and a bugler played the Last Post. The event was attended by a number of local people.

Members returned to the War Memorial at 10.45am on Monday 11 November for the Two Minutes Silence and another short act of remembrance.

Pictures by Derek Canty.

Little Common Remembrance

1. Little Common Remembrance

Little Common Remembrance Photo: supplied

Little Common Remembrance

2. Little Common Remembrance

Little Common Remembrance Photo: supplied

Little Common Remembrance

3. Little Common Remembrance

Little Common Remembrance Photo: supplied

Little Common Remembrance

4. Little Common Remembrance

Little Common Remembrance Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice