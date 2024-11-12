In pictures: Little Common holds remembrance ceremony

Little Common Branch members assembled at St Mark's Church car park at 10.30am on Remembrance Sunday, following a Church Remembrance service, and paraded to the War Memorial, on the round-about, where the Two Minute Silence was held at 11am during a short act of remembrance and wreaths are laid.
A standard was lowered and a bugler played the Last Post. The event was attended by a number of local people.
Members returned to the War Memorial at 10.45am on Monday 11 November for the Two Minutes Silence and another short act of remembrance.
Pictures by Derek Canty.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.