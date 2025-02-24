In pictures: Looking back at the Bognor Birdman, almost a decade on from the last event

And, with the format spreading to towns, cities and communities all over the world – most recently Bristol – the team here at Sussex World have trawled the archives to look back on an event that’s still near and dear to so many living in Bognor Regis.

The event actually originates a little ways down the coast, in Selsey, where the first ever event was held in 1971. The premise was simple, anyone who could ‘fly’ 50 yards or so over the sea was up for a prize. No one quite managed it, according to the official Bognor Birdman website, but the silly costumes and fun premise drew in a crowd so considerable, that the event migrated to Bognor Regis in 1978, where the birdman competition would find its spiritual home.

In 2008 and 2009, the event moved again to Worthing, due to renovations taking place on Bognor Regis pier. From 2010, both towns held their own related Birdmen events, forming the International Birdman Series, which held its final event in 2016, the second day of which was unceremoniously called off due to concerns about the weather.

The competition at the heart of the Bognor Regis Birdman, is ostensibly to fly as far off the pier as possible – the record for which is currently held by Ron Freeman, who flew some 206.4 metres off the pier in 2013 – but the emphasis has always been on the costumes themselves, with just as many participants scrambling for the ‘best-dressed’ award, which, more often then not, went to competitors with no flying ability whatsoever.

Its no surprise then, that the format is now so popular, with Birdman events taking place as far afield, including Melbourne, Australia, Lake Biwa in Japan and Wellington Waterfront in New Zealand. Nor is it any surprise that the Bognor Regis event has historically attracted the rich and famous, with Virgin boss Richard Branson famously taking part in the event twice over it’s decades-long history. First, in 2003, and then again in 2012 while dressed in angel’s wings and a silver romper.

For all that, though, things aren’t looking too bright for the Birdman on home turf. The event was set to return in 2021, but was cancelled due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic and has yet to return.

What are your memories of the Bognor Birdman? Would you like to see it return? Send your recollections, photos, thoughts and more over to [email protected].

