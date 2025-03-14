In pictures: Lunar eclipse and blood moon seen over Sussex

By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Mar 2025, 07:43 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 08:07 BST
The partial eclipse of the moon was captured in these pictures taken by a Sussex resident before dawn this morning (Friday, March 14).

Sussex stargazers were able to see the phenomenon but had to get up early today.

The eclipse started just before dawn, as the Earth came between the Sun and the Moon.

The partial lunar eclipse in the UK was visible from just before 4am before peaking at 6.20am.

Ellie Wren, from Worthing, sent us these pictures, which captured the partial lunar eclipse as it happened.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Moon passes through the outer region of the Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.

The Moon also appeared red in some parts of the world, which was caused by the scattering of sunlight through the Earth's atmosphere.

This phenomenon is known as a ‘blood moon’.

The lunar eclipse and blood moon taken on March 14, 2025. Picture: Ellie Wren

The lunar eclipse and blood moon taken on March 14, 2025. Picture: Ellie Wren

The lunar eclipse and blood moon taken on March 14, 2025. Picture: Ellie Wren

The lunar eclipse and blood moon taken on March 14, 2025. Picture: Ellie Wren

The lunar eclipse and blood moon taken on March 14, 2025. Picture: Ellie Wren

The lunar eclipse and blood moon taken on March 14, 2025. Picture: Ellie Wren

The lunar eclipse and blood moon taken on March 14, 2025. Picture: Ellie Wren

The lunar eclipse and blood moon taken on March 14, 2025. Picture: Ellie Wren

