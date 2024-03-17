In pictures: Luxury apartment for sale in period property in Sussex town rated as one of the top UK retirement spots

The impressive three bedroom apartment forms the top two floors of this attractive period building. Set in Highlands Gardens, a highly desired and leafy location, the property is ideally placed within walking distance of the beach and for access to the vibrant hub of St. Leonards where there are a range of eateries, local shops and a mainline railway station with connections to London.

With a wealth of original features, the spacious accommodation here spans the top two floors with the entrance floor arranged as a bright living room measuring an impressive 16'5 x 21'0 featuring double doors leading out to the private balcony framing far reaching sea views.

There is a large dining room which is open to the fitted kitchen creating the ideal social space. There are two double bedrooms on this floor with the main bedroom enjoying a feature fireplace together with a modern family bathroom where there is a bath and separate shower enclosure. There is also a separate cloakroom on this floor.

The upper level houses a further double bedroom which benefits from built in storage and an en suite shower room with an additional utility space. To the front of the property there are communal gardens, mainly laid to lawn and bordered with mature shrubs along with off road parking.

It is on the market with Made, who are inviting offers over £400,000.

