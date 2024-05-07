The retro motoring show was on the Western Lawns on Saturday and Sunday (May 5 and 6).

On the Visit Eastbourne website it says: “(It is the)Biggest free motoring spectacular on the South Coast with over 600 vintage and classic cars, motorbikes, buses, steam traction engines, commercial and military vehicles, ranging across a century of motoring.

“Held on the seafront Western Lawns, in addition to a fantastic array of motoring throughout the ages, there are funfair rides and a seafront market, plus a selection of the latest EV vehicles and a display of VIP cars.”

Beer and Cider by the Sea 2023 will also be on Eastbourne seafront in a couple of weeks. The annual event kicks off on Friday, May 17, and will continue through to Sunday, May 19.

1 . Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

