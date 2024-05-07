In Pictures: Magnificent Motors returns to Eastbourne seafront

Eastbourne residents and visitors were treated to Magnificent Motors over the weekend as the free annual event returned to the seafront.
The retro motoring show was on the Western Lawns on Saturday and Sunday (May 5 and 6).

On the Visit Eastbourne website it says: “(It is the)Biggest free motoring spectacular on the South Coast with over 600 vintage and classic cars, motorbikes, buses, steam traction engines, commercial and military vehicles, ranging across a century of motoring.

“Held on the seafront Western Lawns, in addition to a fantastic array of motoring throughout the ages, there are funfair rides and a seafront market, plus a selection of the latest EV vehicles and a display of VIP cars.”

Beer and Cider by the Sea 2023 will also be on Eastbourne seafront in a couple of weeks. The annual event kicks off on Friday, May 17, and will continue through to Sunday, May 19.

