In pictures: Main A259 road at Hastings closed due to flooding

The road, which is the main route between Hastings and Bexhill, is closed between Filsham Road and Harley Shute Road. The Fire Service were at the scene with firefighters helping motorists who had become trapped in the flood water.

The flooding also affected local community arts group W.Ave Arts who have premises on Bexhill Road. They said: “Water is coming up through the drain that leads from Hollington Stream, which goes under our building and leads to the sea. This is the worst we have ever seen it.

Rain has now subsided with no more expected this afternoon or this evening according to the Met Office. More news as we get it.

These pictures were supplied by Brett McLean and W.Ave Arts Bexhill

Have you read? Hastings hit by two landslides in a matter of days

Have you read? Hastings residents left homeless after catastrophic landslide at local beauty spot

1 . A259 Flood near to Filsham Road junction A259 Flood near to Filsham Road junction Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill Road flooding Bexhill Road flooding. Picture by W.Ave Arts Bexhill. Photo: supplied

3 . A259 Flood near to Filsham Road junction A259 Flood near to Filsham Road junction Photo: supplied

4 . A259 Flood near to Filsham Road junction A259 Flood near to Filsham Road junction Photo: supplied