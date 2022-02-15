In pictures - Man left injured after vehicle leaves the A259 in Exceat and flips onto roof

Emergency services were called to reports of a car having left the road off the A259 in Exceat at 10.30am on Monday (February 14). The vehicle had overturned and gone through the crash barriers.

Sussex Police said the man, who was the driver, was the only occupant in the vehicle and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with minor injuries.

Police said the road has now re-opened.

