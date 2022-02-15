Police said the road has re-opened.

In pictures - Man left injured after vehicle leaves the A259 in Exceat and flips onto roof

A man was taken to hospital after his car left the road and flipped onto its roof, closing the A259 in Exceat near Seaford.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:22 pm

Emergency services were called to reports of a car having left the road off the A259 in Exceat at 10.30am on Monday (February 14). The vehicle had overturned and gone through the crash barriers.

Sussex Police said the man, who was the driver, was the only occupant in the vehicle and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with minor injuries.

Police said the road has now re-opened.

Emergency services were called to reports of a car having left the road off the A259 in Exceat at 10.30am on Monday (February 14).

The road was closed in both directions after the Eastbourne Fire Service, Sussex Police, Sussex Air Ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance members attended the incident.

The vehicle had overturned and gone through the crash barriers.

Sussex Police said the man, who was the driver, was the only occupant in the vehicle and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with minor injuries.

