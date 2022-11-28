In pictures: mayor switches on Haywards Heath Christmas lights before special fireworks display
Haywards Heath got in the festive mood at the weekend with its special Christmas lights switch-on and fireworks display.
The event took place on Saturday, November 26, drawing crowds to The Orchards Shopping Centre where performers, residents and stall holders could celebrate.
Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin turned on the lights at 5pm after a packed day of performances from the Rock Choir, Sussex Supremes, Allegra Spanish Dance, Marco the Magician and more.
The spectacular fireworks were in Victoria Park at 6pm.
Mr Mundin said: “It was my absolute pleasure to again help switch on the Christmas Lights, meet the performers, residents and stall holders at the brilliant community Christmas Festival and officially start the festive season in our town. It was a wonderful day and I was delighted to see families shopping and entertained and the children joining in the festive fun and meeting Santa and his friends.”
He thanked Nicola Bird and The Orchards team, as well as the entertainers.