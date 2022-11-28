Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin turned on the lights at 5pm after a packed day of performances from the Rock Choir, Sussex Supremes, Allegra Spanish Dance, Marco the Magician and more.

Mr Mundin said: “It was my absolute pleasure to again help switch on the Christmas Lights, meet the performers, residents and stall holders at the brilliant community Christmas Festival and officially start the festive season in our town. It was a wonderful day and I was delighted to see families shopping and entertained and the children joining in the festive fun and meeting Santa and his friends.”