Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Orchards Christmas Festival took place in Haywards Heath on Saturday, November 26,

In pictures: mayor switches on Haywards Heath Christmas lights before special fireworks display

Haywards Heath got in the festive mood at the weekend with its special Christmas lights switch-on and fireworks display.

By Lawrence Smith
3 minutes ago

The event took place on Saturday, November 26, drawing crowds to The Orchards Shopping Centre where performers, residents and stall holders could celebrate.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin turned on the lights at 5pm after a packed day of performances from the Rock Choir, Sussex Supremes, Allegra Spanish Dance, Marco the Magician and more.

The spectacular fireworks were in Victoria Park at 6pm.

Mr Mundin said: “It was my absolute pleasure to again help switch on the Christmas Lights, meet the performers, residents and stall holders at the brilliant community Christmas Festival and officially start the festive season in our town. It was a wonderful day and I was delighted to see families shopping and entertained and the children joining in the festive fun and meeting Santa and his friends.”

He thanked Nicola Bird and The Orchards team, as well as the entertainers.

1. Christmas lights in Haywards Heath

The Orchards Christmas Festival took place in Haywards Heath on Saturday, November 26

Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Photo Sales

2. Christmas lights in Haywards Heath

The Orchards Christmas Festival took place in Haywards Heath on Saturday, November 26, and the town mayor switched on the Christmas lights at 5pm

Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Photo Sales

3. Christmas lights in Haywards Heath

The Orchards Christmas Festival took place in Haywards Heath on Saturday, November 26

Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Photo Sales

4. Christmas lights in Haywards Heath

Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Haywards HeathHoward MundinVictoria Park