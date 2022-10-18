In pictures: mayor visits Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair to meet Mid Sussex stall holders
The Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair offered visitors the chance to buy a variety of unique creations at The Centenary Hall on Saturday, October 15.
Town mayor Howard Mundin and his consort Margaret Baker dropped in to meet the many local stall holders.
The mayor said: “We are so lucky to have such an amazing fair here on our doorsteps and I was so impressed by the initiative, creativeness and enterprise on display at the Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair. They have such a wonderful range of unique artisan locally made products, including hand crafted wooden gifts, Haywards Heath honey, personalised Christmas gifts, prints, cards, homemade fudge, handmade silver jewellery and local calendars featuring some stunning Sussex photography.”
The mayor encouraged Haywards Heath residents to visit on the second Saturday of each month.
Regular stall holders include: Just Lovely Fudge, Mojo Craft Creations, Brilliant Beading, Gift Tags and more, DB Happy Woods, Simply Personalised by Vicky, Karon Elmer Silver Jewellery and Owl Creative.