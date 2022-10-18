Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In pictures: mayor visits Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair to meet Mid Sussex stall holders

The Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair offered visitors the chance to buy a variety of unique creations at The Centenary Hall on Saturday, October 15.

By Lawrence Smith
12 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 4:12pm

Town mayor Howard Mundin and his consort Margaret Baker dropped in to meet the many local stall holders.

The mayor said: “We are so lucky to have such an amazing fair here on our doorsteps and I was so impressed by the initiative, creativeness and enterprise on display at the Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair. They have such a wonderful range of unique artisan locally made products, including hand crafted wooden gifts, Haywards Heath honey, personalised Christmas gifts, prints, cards, homemade fudge, handmade silver jewellery and local calendars featuring some stunning Sussex photography.”

The mayor encouraged Haywards Heath residents to visit on the second Saturday of each month.

Regular stall holders include: Just Lovely Fudge, Mojo Craft Creations, Brilliant Beading, Gift Tags and more, DB Happy Woods, Simply Personalised by Vicky, Karon Elmer Silver Jewellery and Owl Creative.

1. Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair

Town mayor Howard Mundin visited the Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair at The Centenary Hall on Saturday, October 15

Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Photo Sales

2. Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair

Town mayor Howard Mundin visited the Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair at The Centenary Hall on Saturday, October 15

Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Photo Sales

3. Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair

Town mayor Howard Mundin visited the Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair at The Centenary Hall on Saturday, October 15

Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Photo Sales

4. Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair

Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Photo Sales
Howard MundinHaywards Heath
Next Page
Page 1 of 2