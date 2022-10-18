The mayor said: “We are so lucky to have such an amazing fair here on our doorsteps and I was so impressed by the initiative, creativeness and enterprise on display at the Haywards Heath Craft and Gift Fair. They have such a wonderful range of unique artisan locally made products, including hand crafted wooden gifts, Haywards Heath honey, personalised Christmas gifts, prints, cards, homemade fudge, handmade silver jewellery and local calendars featuring some stunning Sussex photography.”