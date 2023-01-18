Morrisons have submitted a planning application for a new store in Peacehaven, after receiving overwhelming support in a recent public consultation.

The supermarket chain outlined plans for comprehensive redevelopment of the Meridian Centre site in the coastal town back in September 2021.

Hundreds of Peacehaven residents took the opportunity to comment on the proposals, with 85% of those backing the new development.

Justin Lawrence, senior property manager at Morrisons, commented: “I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in our public consultation – we are very grateful for all residents’ comments and the strong support we have received.

"The Meridian Centre is an important site for Peacehaven and we now have a wonderful opportunity to deliver the best possible plan for the town.”

If approved, Morrisons believe the development will offer 390 job opportunities to local people via a new range of commercial, retail and community facilities – anchored by a brand-new Morrisons supermarket.

More information about the plans can be found here

Here are the photos of the proposals….

The supermarket chain outlined plans for comprehensive redevelopment of the Meridian Centre site

The plans including a range of commercial, retail and community facilities

The plans include a range of commercial, retail and community facilities

Morrisons say the development as a whole will create up to 390 local job opportunities