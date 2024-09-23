In pictures: Music and merriment in Bognor Regis as South Downs Folk Festival Returns for another year

Taking place from September 20 to September 22, the event focused on the town centre, seafront, and recently renovated Place St Maur, as organisers looked to build on the success of the last two years, with their biggest and most impressive festival yet.

Opening the event on the evening of Friday, September 20, were performances by multi-awards nominated Roots artist Mark Harrison, known for a raft of original material, and Cambridge-based band Fred’s House, loved for their ‘Summery, west-coast inspired sound’.

After that, on September 21, West Sussex favourite Olivia Stevens took to the stage alongside Gerry Golvin and Friends. Taking place alongside the big name acts were so Folk Festival favourites like the Shanty Showdown, featuring the Selsey Shantymen, Alternative Quay and others, and the Ukulele Festival, featuring acts like Sam Brown and Friends and the Hedge Inspectors.

