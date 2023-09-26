In pictures: Musicians make merry as Southdowns Folk Festival returns to Bognor Regis

Taking place from November 22 to November 24, the festival is a feature favourite in Bognor Regis . It’s taken place in the town centre for ten years and gives music fans a chance to interact with a range of acts in both free and ticketed events.

This year, the event coincided with the first ever Southdowns Beer and Cider Festival, which took place on Waterloo Square, and the Up and Coming Stage, which was erected on the Place St Maur. The new, free events, were joined by a few returning folk festival favourites, including the Shanty Showdown, a range of craft markets, and the annual ukulele festival.