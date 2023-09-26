BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement
This year's Ukulele Festival was a smash hit.This year's Ukulele Festival was a smash hit.
This year's Ukulele Festival was a smash hit.

In pictures: Musicians make merry as Southdowns Folk Festival returns to Bognor Regis

The Southdowns Folk Festival returned to Bognor Regis this year, with a range of local and national acts in tow.
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST

Taking place from November 22 to November 24, the festival is a feature favourite in Bognor Regis. It’s taken place in the town centre for ten years and gives music fans a chance to interact with a range of acts in both free and ticketed events.

This year, the event coincided with the first ever Southdowns Beer and Cider Festival, which took place on Waterloo Square, and the Up and Coming Stage, which was erected on the Place St Maur. The new, free events, were joined by a few returning folk festival favourites, including the Shanty Showdown, a range of craft markets, and the annual ukulele festival.

Life, light and fun at this year's Folk Festival.

1. Southdowns Folk Festival

Life, light and fun at this year's Folk Festival. Photo: Lyn Philips

The festival features a range of free and ticketed events

2. The Southdowns Folk Festival 2023

The festival features a range of free and ticketed events Photo: Lyn Philips

This year marks the tenth festival.

3. The Southdowns Music Festival 2023

This year marks the tenth festival. Photo: Lyn Philips

Local and regional acts take part in the festival every year.

4. The Southdowns Folk Festival 2023

Local and regional acts take part in the festival every year. Photo: Lyn Philips

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Musicians