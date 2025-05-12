In pictures: New restaurant brings modern, Asian fusion cuisine to the heart of Chichester

Opening up on 149 St Pancras Street on Friday (May 09), the new venture is a family affair for owner Samir Ahmad, whose father owns the nearby, and much-loved, Lemongrass Thai restaurant.

Looking back, he said that restaurant and its continuing success, remains a major source of inspiration. “We opened it up in 2009 or something like that and I remember sitting down in the front in this big empty space and thinking ‘how’s this all going to work?’

"Chichester ended up being one of our best sites. We were able to grow from there, but it was just because of the support we had here. From there I really fell in love with Chichester; I didn’t want to leave. I decided to go to college here and, when I finished that, I decided to go to university here too. This is really somewhere we want to use as a base, somewhere we can set down roots and grow."

Lemongrass is still going, not far at all from Miso Asia, but Samir says he likes feeling so close to his roots – that his new venture offers something which complements, rather than competes with, his father’s place.

"When I go out with my family, my mum and dad are traditional food; they want Thai curries and things like. But my younger sisters, they like sushi, and I just thought ‘let’s put everything under one roof.’” To that end Miso Asia combines culinary traditions from across China, Japan, Korea and Thailand, a medley the restaurant’s website describes as a ‘celebration of Asia’s rich tapestry of flavours’.

With a menu featuring everything from Thai-style green curries, to sushi, to Japanese bento boxes, Chinese bao buns and classic pad Thai, Samir says Miso Asia should have a little something for everyone.

"We wanted to make this a whole experience; from the moment you come in – from the food, to the drinks, to the desert; this is somewhere you should feel included and safe, somewhere you want to be.

"Especially with the economy the way is is right now, people are coming out less. So we want to make that one time you do come out as special as if it’s your birthday, every single time. As soon as you come through those doors you’re one of our guests.”

1 . In pictures: New restaurant brings Asian fusion food to the heart of Chichester Miso Asia promises a mix of Thai, Japanese, Chinese and Korean cuisines. Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . In pictures: New restaurant brings Asian fusion food to the heart of Chichester From classic cocktails to soft drinks, the bar comes stocked with everything you might need. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . In pictures: New restaurant brings Asian fusion food to the heart of Chichester Prawn crackers at Miso Asia Photo: Connor Gormley

4 . In pictures: New restaurant brings Asian fusion food to the heart of Chichester Sample a range of traditional Japanese sake Photo: Connor Gormley