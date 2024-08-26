In pictures: Parade lights up the night as spectacle of light and colour makes its way through Bognor Regis

Organised by Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, the Illuminations Gala set off from London Road Car Park at 8.30pm, before making its way down to the town centre, through the high street and out onto the Place St Maur, just metres from the town’s yearly seafront funfair, which proved as popular as ever.

Businesses, charities and community groups from across town – including the Bognor Regis Museum and the Aldingbourne Trust – took part, packing out the parade with unique costumes and dazzling floats.

Members of the public were also invited to make a paper lanterns at special workshops earlier this month. The finished lanterns were carried through town as part of the parade, giving many participants a chance to show off their handiwork, and making certain the Gala properly reflected the hard work of organisers and participants alike.

Brightly lit costumes were a feature of the evening. Photo: Connor Gormley

Raising money for the Littlehampton Bonfire Society. Photo: Connor Gormley

Enchanting: stilt walkers went down a treat with onlookers. Photo: Connor Gormley