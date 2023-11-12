In pictures: Period cottage for sale in the most photographed streets of a pretty Sussex town.
Keere Street is a steep cobbled twitten that drops sharply from the High Street towards Southover, and is the most photographed street in Lewes.
The property is conveniently situated within a very short walk of Grange Gardens and Lewes Mainline Railway Station with services to London Victoria in just over the hour. Parking can be found in Grange Road at the bottom, or Westgate Street car park at the top.The historic county town of Lewes offers many individual specialist shops along with three major supermarkets, the acclaimed Depot cinema and schooling for all ages. The universities of Brighton and Sussex are approximately 6 and 9 miles respectively, Glyndebourne Opera House is approximately 4 miles distant on the edge of Ringmer.
The charming period exterior belies a very modern interior which has been greatly enhanced by the present vendor. This is a very tasteful, modern home with a very beautiful private walled garden to the rear.
The creation and feeling of space has been very cleverly achieved by internal windows and an open mezzanine floor at the top of the cottage. The property was only Listed in the early 1980s after the internal floorplan had been completely reconfigured. This is a very tasteful, modern home over three floors with a beautiful secluded walled garden to the rear. An internal inspection is highly recommended to appreciate the marriage of old and new, and the flexible space it provides.Brick paved step up into the covered doorway with concealed cupboard housing electric meter; Front Door opening into Reception Hallway with fitted shelving; open Study/Breakfast Room with access to large Cellar; Cloakroom with low level WC, wall mounted hand wash basin, understairs storage cupboard; through Kitchen/Sitting Room with range of fitted base and wall units incorporating an electric induction hob with integrated electric oven under, integrated fridge, integrated washing machine, through to Sitting Room with tall picture windows and half glazed door onto rear garden.Stairs from the Hallway to a half landing; Bathroom with small panel bath, low level WC, pedestal hand wash basin, heated towel rail; Principal Bedroom with sash window; open Bedroom 2 with further staircase up to mezzanine level with vaulted ceiling, cupboard housing the recently installed energy efficient Intergas boiler, two large Velux roof windows with superb views over and between the rooftops to the South Downs beyond.All mains services. Gas fired central heating serves panel radiators throughout. Original sash windows. Marmoleum sustainable flooring throughout. Lewes District Council Tax Band D.
The property is on the market with Rowland Gorringe who are invited offers over £500,000.
Have you read? Sussex bonfire celebration sends a boat up in flames
Have you read? Take a look inside the most haunted pub in Sussex