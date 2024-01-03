In pictures: Public artwork on St Leonards seafront is ruined by vandals

Vandals have sprayed graffiti over work by local artists aimed at brightening up St Leonards seafront.

They have targeted seating shelters on the lower promenade between Warrior Square and Marina, spraying unintelligible red lettering across a number of the shelters.

There are concerns they may also target other shelters, closer to the Goat Ledge Cafe that contain individual works, which include some painted by children from a local arts group as well as those by noted Hastings artsists, including Andrew and Eden Kötting.

Vandals have already hampered work carried out by a local artists collective to improve the look of nearby Bottle Alley.

1 . Graffiti written over St Leonards' promenade artwork. 3/1/2024 Graffiti written over St Leonards' promenade artwork. 3/1/2024 Photo: staff

