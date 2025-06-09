In Pictures: Race for Life in Hastings

Runners had the opportunity to join in a fun warm-up session before their chosen race, which helped them get moving and also shake off pre-race nerves. The 10K started at 10:00am, followed by a 5K and a 3K at 11:00am, offering participants a choice of distances and routes around the park.

Race for Life is the charity's biggest fundraising event. It is open to everybody, regardless of fitness level, background or gender. This popular fundraiser was previously open only to women, but in 2019, the charity expanded its eligibility to all genders, making it fully inclusive.

Cancer Research UK says: "We get people moving, and raise money for vital cancer research. All around the UK, we've been raising funds and changing lives for more than a quarter of a century."

The first event was held in Battersea in 1994 when 750 female participants raised £48,000. Since then, Race for Life has grown significantly. There are now hundreds of events across the UK, and over £970m has been raised towards life-saving cancer treatments.

The charity says: "It's a race for everyone. For you, your friends and family. Race for Life isn't just a 5k run. Over the years, we've added plenty of events to make sure that everybody can have a go. Join in and help us outsmart cancer.

"There are 3k, 5k and 10k routes to take at your own speed. Our Race for Lifers are different people with different stories. But we've all got one thing in common – together, we are beating cancer. Cancer is relentless. But so are we. So we make sure that everyone can join the Race for Life movement."

To find out more visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

1 . Race for Life 2025 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Race for Life 2025 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

2 . Race for Life 2025 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Race for Life 2025 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

3 . Race for Life 2025 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Race for Life 2025 in Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper