In Pictures: Rain doesn't damper spirits at Worthing Pride 2023

The rain didn’t stop the party as hundreds gathered for this year’s Pride in Worthing.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST

The event’s ‘big weekender’ ran from July 7 to 8, offering a huge variety of live music, accomplished artists, delicious food and the main event – Saturday’s Parade on the Prom.

Worthing Pride is the town’s annual LGBTQI+ festival, which is held at Steyne Gardens, Marine Parade, and raises money for LGBTQ Switchboard.

The 2023 event will feature a number of artists as well as local stallholders offering a range of food.

This year’s family friendly fun started at 6pm on Friday, July 7 at Steyne Gardens, Worthing, with acts including Sam Lavery, Phats & Small and headliners N-Trance.

On Saturday, the parade will make its way along the prom from midday, with Steyne Gardens open from 1pm for entertainment until 10pm.

WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023

1. WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023

WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell

WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023

2. WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023

WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell

WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023

3. WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023

WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell

WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023

4. WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023

WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell

