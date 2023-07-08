In Pictures: Rain doesn't damper spirits at Worthing Pride 2023
The event’s ‘big weekender’ ran from July 7 to 8, offering a huge variety of live music, accomplished artists, delicious food and the main event – Saturday’s Parade on the Prom.
Worthing Pride is the town’s annual LGBTQI+ festival, which is held at Steyne Gardens, Marine Parade, and raises money for LGBTQ Switchboard.
The 2023 event will feature a number of artists as well as local stallholders offering a range of food.
This year’s family friendly fun started at 6pm on Friday, July 7 at Steyne Gardens, Worthing, with acts including Sam Lavery, Phats & Small and headliners N-Trance.
On Saturday, the parade will make its way along the prom from midday, with Steyne Gardens open from 1pm for entertainment until 10pm.