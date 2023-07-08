The rain didn’t stop the party as hundreds gathered for this year’s Pride in Worthing.

The event’s ‘big weekender’ ran from July 7 to 8, offering a huge variety of live music, accomplished artists, delicious food and the main event – Saturday’s Parade on the Prom.

Worthing Pride is the town’s annual LGBTQI+ festival, which is held at Steyne Gardens, Marine Parade, and raises money for LGBTQ Switchboard.

The 2023 event will feature a number of artists as well as local stallholders offering a range of food.

This year’s family friendly fun started at 6pm on Friday, July 7 at Steyne Gardens, Worthing, with acts including Sam Lavery, Phats & Small and headliners N-Trance.

On Saturday, the parade will make its way along the prom from midday, with Steyne Gardens open from 1pm for entertainment until 10pm.

1 . WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell

2 . WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell

3 . WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell

4 . WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 WORTHING PRIDE MARCH 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell