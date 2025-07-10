In pictures: Red Arrows take to the skies over Sussex as Festival of Speed gets underway

It’s the first of several Red Arrow displays set to take place over the course of the festival, meaning festivals-goers and locals alike will be treated to a glimpse of the RAF’s most talented pilots over the weekend. Entering West Sussex via Hampshire, flying over Havant and Funtington before setting off for Goodwood. After that, the RAF’s elite stunt team will head towards Arundel, then fly over Littlehampton and Selse on the way back to Bournemouth.