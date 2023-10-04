BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

In pictures: Remembering 40 lost Hastings pubs

A number of pubs in Hastings and St Leonards have shut their doors for the final time over the last five decades.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST

Here, we take a look at those venues that have called last orders for the last time since the 1970’s. Some were demolished entirely, many became houses or flats and some were turned into shops. We are sure they will bring back memories for many local people who frequented them.

Have you read? Dismay over loss of 1,000 year old yew tree that is older than the Battle of Hastings

Have you read? The former Hastings Old Town pub that is now a thriving board game cafe

The Victoria, in Battle Road, Hollington, is now a Co-op store

1. Lost Hastings pubs

The Victoria, in Battle Road, Hollington, is now a Co-op store Photo: supplied

The Whitefriars on the corner of Priory Road and Whitefriars Road, closed in 2008.

2. Lost Hastings pubs

The Whitefriars on the corner of Priory Road and Whitefriars Road, closed in 2008. Photo: supplied

The Oddfellows Arms in Ore Village is now a Tesco Metro

3. Lost Hastings pubs

The Oddfellows Arms in Ore Village is now a Tesco Metro Photo: supplied

The Wishing Tree in Hollington

4. Lost Hastings pubs

The Wishing Tree in Hollington Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsSt LeonardsHastings Old Town