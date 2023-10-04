In pictures: Remembering 40 lost Hastings pubs
A number of pubs in Hastings and St Leonards have shut their doors for the final time over the last five decades.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST
Here, we take a look at those venues that have called last orders for the last time since the 1970’s. Some were demolished entirely, many became houses or flats and some were turned into shops. We are sure they will bring back memories for many local people who frequented them.
Have you read? Dismay over loss of 1,000 year old yew tree that is older than the Battle of Hastings
1 / 10