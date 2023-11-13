BREAKING
In pictures: Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony in Billingshurst

The Billingshurst Branch of The Royal British Legion held their Remembrance Parade through the village yesterday (Sunday November 12).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:56 GMT

The parade went from Frenches Mead to the War Memorial at St Mary’s Church for the Remembrance Ceremony at 11am.The parad was organised and marshalled by Billingshurst Parish Council and was led by the British Legion branch chairman Rob Nicholl, along with branch standard bearer Andy Johnson and parade marshall Julia Banks.The parade’s marching music was played on the way to the war memorial from a poppy-adorned Landrover organised by Anthony Fuest and Dominic Roberts from the Billingshurst and District Lions Club.

After the ceremony the Rev David Beal conducted a special remembrance service at St Mary’s Church.The salute was received, along the route, by British Legion branch president Colin Banks, alongside Billingshurst Parish Council chairman Kenneth Peters.

