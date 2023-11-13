In pictures: Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony in Billingshurst

The parade went from Frenches Mead to the War Memorial at St Mary’s Church for the Remembrance Ceremony at 11am.The parad was organised and marshalled by Billingshurst Parish Council and was led by the British Legion branch chairman Rob Nicholl, along with branch standard bearer Andy Johnson and parade marshall Julia Banks.The parade’s marching music was played on the way to the war memorial from a poppy-adorned Landrover organised by Anthony Fuest and Dominic Roberts from the Billingshurst and District Lions Club.