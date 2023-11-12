Hundreds of residents gathered in Eastbourne to remember those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts.

The War Memorial in the town centre was the backdrop for Sunday’s event, which is traditionally attended by hundreds of residents and visitors.

Representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations led a parade through the town centre from Terminus Road to the War Memorial, while civic dignitaries – including the Mayor of Eastbourne and the town’s MP Caroline Ansell – led a parade from Eastbourne Town Hall towards the War Memorial, where the service began.

The thanksgiving service was accompanied by musicians from Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army Band and the Scottish Pipe Band, and included a two minutes’ silence at 11am and the official wreath laying.

