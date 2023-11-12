Hundreds flocked to the War Memorial in Horsham’s Carfax for this year’s Remembrance Sunday service.

he Remembrance Parade proceeded down North Street, through East Street and into the Carfax arriving at the War Memorial to then mark the start of the service.

Led by The Rev’d Canon Lisa Barnett, the service began with prayers and the hymn 'O God Our Help in Ages Past'.

This was followed by The Last Post.

Chair of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom then led the Exhortation:

'They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.'

A two-minute silence, in memory of the fallen, was held at 11am.

The Chairman of Horsham District Council, Cllr David Skipp, led the wreath laying on behalf of the people of the Horsham District.

He was followed by Zäl Rustom, Chairman of the Royal British Legion Horsham Branch, Jeremy Quin MP laid the third wreath, and the fourth wreath was laid by West Sussex County Council’s Cllr Christian Mitchell.

Representatives of the armed services and youth organisations then laid their wreaths, each as a mark of solemn respect.

When the last wreath was laid, the Parade Marshall called the Parade to attention and one verse of the National Anthem was sung by the attendees.

A blessing and Thanksgiving Prayer marked the end of the service at the War Memorial.

One local veteran in attendance was Geoff Weaving. Geoff was a Signalman in the Royal Navy and served on HMS Astral as part of the D Day fleet. He celebrated his 100th Birthday on September 17 this year.

A church service then followed at the Parish Church of St. Mary The Virgin in the Causeway, Horsham to which everyone was invited.

Working with the Church and Horsham District Council, the Royal British Legion was the main local organiser of Horsham's Remembrance Sunday service.

A number of Remembrance Sunday services took place throughout the Horsham District on this day.

