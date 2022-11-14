The magnificent march, which took place on November 13, began at the bus stand behind Waitrose at 2.40pm.

It included representatives from 1st Sullington & Storrington Scouts, Cubs and Beavers, 1st Sullington Brownies, 2nd Storrington Guides, The Royal British Legion Storrington Branch and the HMS Bristol Association, as well as the Armed Forces.

The main high street was closed while the parade made its way to St Mary’s Church for a two-minute silence to remember those who gave their lives for their country. This was followed by a Remembrance Service inside the church.

A representative from Storrington Remembrance Parade thanked The Scribbling Shop for printing road closure signs for the marshals to use. There was also a beautiful display of knitted and crocheted poppies from Sullington Windmills WI in the High Street opposite HSBC.

1. Remembrance Sunday in Storrington Crowds lined the streets in Storrington on November 13 to watch the Remembrance Sunday Parade Photo: Lawrence Smith Photo Sales

