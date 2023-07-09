In Pictures: Residents gather for second ever Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival

Hundreds of residents gathered in Eastbourne yesterday (Saturday, July 8) to enjoy the town’s second ever Food and Arts Festival.

The festival, from 10am to 6pm was a celebration of food and the arts, all in a festival atmosphere in the independent shopping streets of Little Chelsea.

The first event took place in 2019 with renowned children’s author Jacqueline Wilson opened the event and attractions throughout the day including acting, drama, singing, potters wheel, clay, art, cookery, colouring, designing, and an open mic session – with the Pentacle Drummers closing the festival.

There was also free activities for children from 10am to 12pm, including face painting, painting and pottery, nail painting, Hair Fairy and free badge making, and sing along with The Little Mermaid and Beauty.

In Pictures: Residents gather for second ever Food and Arts Festival

