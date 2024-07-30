In Pictures: Residents soak up the sun at Eastbourne beach during heatwave

Hundreds of people descended to the seafront as temperatures reached highs of 29°C according to the Met Office.

That temperature is even hotter in other parts of the county with some areas of Sussex – including Crawley, Horsham and Hastings – seeing highs of 31°C today (July 30).

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Conditions look to turn increasingly warm, or even hot, in central, southern and eastern areas early next week and it is possible some places may reach heatwave criteria. It’s uncertain how long this warmer weather will last though, with a possible breakdown from mid-week.

“A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The Met Office’s meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said there will be ‘plenty of sunshine for the vast majority of the UK’ on Monday and ‘it will be dry’.

He added: “Expect high 20s and up to 30 in London [and South East] area. It will be a bit cooler around the coast.

"Temperatures will be muggy overnight in southern parts of England and Wales – holding off on double figures for most.”

It will be hotter and ‘increasingly humid’ on Tuesday with an average highest temperature of 30 degrees Celsius across Sussex but will be ‘more comfortable’ in the low 20s in the north of England.

The meteorologist said UV (ultraviolet) light is strong ‘wherever you are for much of the UK’ over the next few days.

He added: “We are looking at very high levels across southern parts of England. It’s worth staying protected if you are heading to the beach or outside for a prolonged period of time."

However, the Met Office warned that there is a chance of thunderstorms as the week progresses.

“In the middle of the week, hot and humid air moves up from the south – giving an increasing risk of some thunderstorms,” Mr Dewhurst said.

"There is an increasing chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday – particularly in England and Wales before we have a fresher end to the week.”

1 . Eastbourne seafront pictured on July 30 2024 during a mini heatwave. Eastbourne seafront pictured on July 30 2024 during a mini heatwave.Photo: staff

