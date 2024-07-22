In pictures: RNLI flotilla spotted off the coast in Brighton as lifeguards celebrate 200th anniversary

By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 08:41 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 08:48 BST
RNLI vessels were photographed travelling between Brighton’s piers as the organisation celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

The boats were spotted travelling between the seaside landmarks yesterday afternoon (July 21), as the life-saving organisation celebrates 200 years of patrolling Britain’s coastal waters.

It’s just one of several celebrations which have taken place this year for the organisation’s 200th anniversary, and comes a few months after a large RNLI flotilla travelled from one end of the South Coast to the other back in May, starting off near Hayling Island and continuing past Selsey, Bognor, Portsmouth and Southsea.

The RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

RNLI Flotilla spotted off the Brighton coast

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

RNLI Flotilla spotted off the coast in Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

RNLI flotilla spotted off the coast in Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary this year

RNLI flotilla spotted off the coast in Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics: Brighton, RNLI, Britain, Southsea, Hayling Island, Selsey, Bognor, Portsmouth
