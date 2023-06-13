East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society welcomed a much bigger crowd to this year's rose show, seemingly reversing a downward trend.

Many of the people who had been watching the festival parade flooded into the Conservative Hall on Saturday as the doors opened at 2pm. The organisers were delighted to welcome 167 visitors, up on last year's 99, to admire the flowers and produce on display, plus two novelty classes, for miniature gardens and model animals made from fruit and vegetables.

Cup winners were John Cole, Helen Cryer Memorial Bowl for most points; Paige Joseph, Medhurst Trophy for the child gaining the most points; Keith Hunter, the Lilian Hoskins Bowl for mixed roses and the Pryor Cup for best rose exhibit; Sarah Hill, Renée Lawrence Cup for best specimen rose; Ann Brown, Norman Brown Trophy for best exhibit of three stages of the same rose; Jennifer Wallace, Springett Cup for best specimen sweet pea and Butterfill Cup for most points in the sweet pea classes; Peter Jenkins, British Fuchsia Society Blue Rosette for best fuchsia; Christina Goodwyn, most fragrant rose, judged by public vote. Other first prize winners were Vanessa Lavender, Sue Lewins, Harriet Goss, Lindy Hinsley-Wintle, Simon Smith, Terry Longman, David Stubbings, Laurie Pilfold, Colin Crane, Pauline McLelland, Diana Buckley and Primrose Buckley.

The next date for the diary is Saturday, July 8, for a quiz night with fish and chips. Tickets cost £10 and are available by ringing 01903 782191. On Saturday, August 5, the society will be holding its flagship event, the annual flower show and fête at the Village Hall complex and Warren Recreation Ground. Browse the many stalls, including plants, books, homemade jams and chutneys, homemade cakes, face painting, as well as sideshows and the fun dog show, plus excellent teas served in the cricket pavilion, all accompanied by the rousing sounds of Lancing Brass Band. Show schedules are available from Kerry’s in Sea Road, East Preston. For more information, visit celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs or contact the show secretary on 01903 782191.

