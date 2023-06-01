In pictures: Scaffolding begins at historic fire-damaged hotel site The Angel Inn

Scaffolding is being put up as scores of people works to shore up the historic frontage.

The historic Angel Inn in North Street, and neighbouring businesses and homes, were destroyed when a fire broke out on March 15. The 400-year-old coaching inn was almost entirely destroyed with the fire just leaving the frontage.

Contractors have been appointed as a multi-agency team works to shore-up the historic frontage.

Photographs from the scene show scaffolders being works yesterday (Wednesday, June 1).

Works are expected to take another six weeks to complete.

The district council has issued a list of FAQs which can be found at this link www.chichester.gov.uk/article/37648/Midhurst-fire-Frequently-asked-questions

1 . Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Photo: S Robards

2 . Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Photo: S Robards

3 . Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Photo: S Robards

4 . Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Photo: S Robards

Next Page Page 1 of 3