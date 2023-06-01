Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Scaffolding begins at historic fire-damaged hotel site The Angel Inn

Scaffolding is being put up as scores of people works to shore up the historic frontage.
By Joe Stack
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

The historic Angel Inn in North Street, and neighbouring businesses and homes, were destroyed when a fire broke out on March 15. The 400-year-old coaching inn was almost entirely destroyed with the fire just leaving the frontage.

Contractors have been appointed as a multi-agency team works to shore-up the historic frontage.

Photographs from the scene show scaffolders being works yesterday (Wednesday, June 1).

Works are expected to take another six weeks to complete.

The district council has issued a list of FAQs which can be found at this link www.chichester.gov.uk/article/37648/Midhurst-fire-Frequently-asked-questions

Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311

1. Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311

Photo: S Robards

Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311

2. Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311

Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Photo: S Robards

Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311

3. Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311

Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Photo: S Robards

Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311

4. Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311

Scaffolding work has started on the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2305311 Photo: S Robards

