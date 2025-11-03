Sussex World Morning Update Monday 3 November, 2025

In pictures: Scouts join veterans to place poppies at Hastings cemetery

By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:07 GMT
Scouts and Army Cadets came together with members of the Royal British Legion to place poppies and lay wreaths at the war memorial and Commonwealth graves at Hastings cemetery on Saturday November 1.

Standards were presented at the annual ceremony which was attended by Hastings Mayor Becca Horn and Hastings MP Helena Dollimore.

The ceremony precedes the Remembrance Day parade and service which takes place at the war memorial in Alexandra Park on Sunday November 9.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery

1. Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery

Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery Photo: Alan Roberts

Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery

2. Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery

Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery Photo: Alan Roberts

Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery

3. Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery

Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery Photo: Alan Roberts

Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery

4. Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery

Ceremony at Hastings war memorial at cemetery Photo: Alan Roberts

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsScoutsRoyal British Legion
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice