In pictures: Scouts join veterans to place poppies at Hastings cemetery

Standards were presented at the annual ceremony which was attended by Hastings Mayor Becca Horn and Hastings MP Helena Dollimore.
The ceremony precedes the Remembrance Day parade and service which takes place at the war memorial in Alexandra Park on Sunday November 9.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
