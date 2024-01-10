In Pictures: Secret Sussex stations your network train will never stop at

A captivating new documentary on BBC Radio Sussex exploring disused railway lines around the country will be launching with a journey through the heart of Sussex’s railway heritage.

The Beeching cuts in the 1960’s decimated Sussex railway stations and some branch lines, but some survived against the odds, saved by enthusiasts.Two railways still going strong today, and reverting to the golden age of steam, are the Bluebell Railway in West Sussex and the Kent and East Sussex Steam Railway in the east.

The Bluebell Railway is an 11 mile (17.7 km) heritage line almost entirely in West Sussex, except for Sheffield Park which is in East Sussex. It is managed by the Bluebell Railway Preservation Society and uses steam trains which operate between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead, with intermediate stations at Horsted Keynes and Kingscote.

It is the first preserved standard gauge steam-operated passenger railway in the world to operate a public service. The society ran its first train on 7 August 1960, less than three years after the line from East Grinstead to Lewes had been closed by British Railways.

Visitors to the Bluebell can meet railway staff in period clothing, see original working signal boxes, and step back in time as you board vintage carriages. The four stations on the line are preserved in different periods of history including Victorian, 1930s and 1950s.

The Bluebell Railway holds its Branch Line Gala Weekend will be returning to the Bluebell Railway from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd April.

The Kent and East Sussex Railway heritage railway running steam trains between Tenterden Town, not far from Rye, and Bodiam. It provides a mean to visit moated Bodiam Castle, a National Trust property, claimed to be one of the most beautiful castles in England.

The original line closed to passengers in 1954. Thanks to huge efforts by enthusiasts and volunteers, it partially re-opened in 1974. The line was extended over the years to take in 1990, as far as the village of Northiam, in the Rother Valley, then on to Bodiam in 2000.

The Kent and East Sussex Railway has a number of Easter events planned, including Traditional fairground amusements at Tenterden station, and a Bunny trail around the country station at Bodiam, as well as other themed Easter Games. The Easter Bunny will be making appearances at Tenterden Town station, Good Friday and Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday.

