In pictures: Snow carpets villages around Horsham

Snow carpeted villages around Horsham today amid Met Office yellow warnings of snow and ice across Sussex.
These were the scenes in Wisborough Green and Billingshurst today as the snow fell.
The Met Office warns there could be road and rail disruption. A yellow weather warning is in place until tomorrow morning (Thursday).
Snow which fell across the Horsham district proved fun for some who enjoy a walk in all weathers, like this pet owner and pooch in Wisborough Green. Pic S Robards SR2303082
Photo: S Robards
Snowfall in Billingshurst gave the countryside a Christmas-card look today. Pic S Robards SR2303081
Photo: S Robards
It's spring - despite the snow which carpeted Wisborough Green today. Pic S Robards SR2303082
Photo: S Robards
The village churchyard in Wisborough Green proved a chilly spot this morning. Pic S Robards SR2303082
Photo: S Robards