In pictures: Snow carpets villages around Horsham

Snow carpeted villages around Horsham today amid Met Office yellow warnings of snow and ice across Sussex.

By Sarah Page
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:15pm

These were the scenes in Wisborough Green and Billingshurst today as the snow fell.

The Met Office warns there could be road and rail disruption. A yellow weather warning is in place until tomorrow morning (Thursday).

Snow which fell across the Horsham district proved fun for some who enjoy a walk in all weathers, like this pet owner and pooch in Wisborough Green. Pic S Robards SR2303082

1. Snow carpets villages around Horsham

Photo: S Robards

Snowfall in Billingshurst gave the countryside a Christmas-card look today. Pic S Robards SR2303081

2. Snow carpets villages around Horsham

Photo: S Robards

It's spring - despite the snow which carpeted Wisborough Green today. Pic S Robards SR2303082

3. Snow carpets villages around Horsham

Photo: S Robards

The village churchyard in Wisborough Green proved a chilly spot this morning. Pic S Robards SR2303082

4. Snow carpets villages around Horsham

Photo: S Robards

