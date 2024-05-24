Southern Water placed pumps on Pelham beach after the town centre suffered extensive flooding in January last year and again at the end of last October.

On both occasions, Priory Meadow shopping centre was closed off along with other areas of the town centre and homes evacuated as flooding struck following heavy rainfall.

Businesses were left counting the cost following both incidents.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, said more shops were affected in last October’s flooding, compared to January’s.

Southern Water said it has now repaired the outfall on Pelham beach to make sure it does not become blocked and is clear during periods of heavy rainfall.

It added that the repairs mean the temporary pumping station can be removed.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are continuing to work closely with partners in Hastings to reduce the risk of flooding, as part of this we set-up temporary defences through overpumping.

“Recently we have completed work on repairing the outfall at Pelham, to ensure it does not become blocked. We have also carried out further work including repairing flap valve and sealing the South Terrace manhole, this work means we can remove the overpumping at Pelham.”

The causes of last October’s major flooding in Hastings town centre were recently revealed in a report.

The investigation was carried out on behalf of East Sussex County Council.

A new manhole installed by Southern Water was one of the primary causes of major flooding in Hastings town centre last October, the report said.

The report also said heavy rainfall in the weeks leading up to last October’s event was also a primary cause.

