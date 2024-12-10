In pictures: Storm Darragh can't stop the festive fun as Midhurst's Christmas Street Party goes ahead

The storm meant that many of the street party’s main attractions took place earlier than originally planned, or were moved indoors. Santa caught an early sleigh ride, and appeared at the grotto from 4pm, a funfair ride organised by TJay’s Fun 4 All, was still in operation, Midhurst Parish Church served as the entertainment hub for the day, with Midhurst Primary School and Easebourne Primary School choirs performing from 5pm, and there were still plenty of places to buy hot food, delicious drinks and festive treats.