In pictures: Storm Darragh can't stop the festive fun as Midhurst's Christmas Street Party goes ahead

The storm meant that many of the street party’s main attractions took place earlier than originally planned, or were moved indoors. Santa caught an early sleigh ride, and appeared at the grotto from 4pm, a funfair ride organised by TJay’s Fun 4 All, was still in operation, Midhurst Parish Church served as the entertainment hub for the day, with Midhurst Primary School and Easebourne Primary School choirs performing from 5pm, and there were still plenty of places to buy hot food, delicious drinks and festive treats.
Lights went on – with a helping hand from the Town Council’s competition winners – at 5.20pm, followed by hit children’s entertainer Nick Clark at 5.30pm. Fans of live music were well catered for, with a fabulous Christmas performance from Chris Cummins, followed by an interactive performance from the Midhurst Community Choir.
For organisers at Midhurst Town Council, Friday’s event was all about supporting local businesses hit hard by last year’s Angel Inn Fire – which saw North Street closed for months – and the continuing cost of living crisis.