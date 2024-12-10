In pictures: Storm Darragh can't stop the festive fun as Midhurst's Christmas Street Party goes ahead

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:49 BST
Storm Darragh wasn’t enough to stop the festive fun in Midhurst on Friday (December 6) as organisers adjusted to the inclement weather.

The storm meant that many of the street party’s main attractions took place earlier than originally planned, or were moved indoors. Santa caught an early sleigh ride, and appeared at the grotto from 4pm, a funfair ride organised by TJay’s Fun 4 All, was still in operation, Midhurst Parish Church served as the entertainment hub for the day, with Midhurst Primary School and Easebourne Primary School choirs performing from 5pm, and there were still plenty of places to buy hot food, delicious drinks and festive treats.

Lights went on – with a helping hand from the Town Council’s competition winners – at 5.20pm, followed by hit children’s entertainer Nick Clark at 5.30pm. Fans of live music were well catered for, with a fabulous Christmas performance from Chris Cummins, followed by an interactive performance from the Midhurst Community Choir.

For organisers at Midhurst Town Council, Friday’s event was all about supporting local businesses hit hard by last year’s Angel Inn Fire – which saw North Street closed for months – and the continuing cost of living crisis.

Window shopping at the street party.

1. In pictures: Storm Darragh can't stop the festive fun as Midhurst's Christmas Street Party goes ahead

Window shopping at the street party. Photo: Midhurst Town Council

The Renwick Family meet Santa.

2. In pictures: Storm Darragh can't stop the festive fun as Midhurst's Christmas Street Party goes ahead

The Renwick Family meet Santa. Photo: Midhurst Town Council

People turned out in their hundreds for this year's street party.

3. In pictures: Storm Darragh can't stop the festive fun as Midhurst's Christmas Street Party goes ahead

People turned out in their hundreds for this year's street party. Photo: Midhurst Town Council

Some of Santa's elves point the way to his grotto.

4. In pictures: Storm Darragh can't stop the festive fun as Midhurst's Christmas Street Party goes ahead

Some of Santa's elves point the way to his grotto. Photo: Midhurst Town Council

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MidhurstStorm Darragh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice