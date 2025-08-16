In pictures: Stunning pictures of the Red Arrows over Sussex

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
The famous Red Arrows put on an impressive show at Airbourne on Friday.

Sunny, clear, weather drew huge crowds to the seafront to watch displays on the Friday of the international air show.

These great pictures were captured by Marie Richardson and Brian Bailey.

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson

