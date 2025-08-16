In pictures: Stunning pictures of the Red Arrows over Sussex

Sunny, clear, weather drew huge crowds to the seafront to watch displays on the Friday of the international air show.
These great pictures were captured by Marie Richardson and Brian Bailey.
1. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson
Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson Photo: Marie Richardson
2. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.
Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey
3. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson
Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson Photo: Marie Richardson
4. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson
Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Marie Richardson Photo: Marie Richardson