In pictures: Sussex auction of macabre and strange curiosities

The Science, Natural History and Curiosities auction is to be held at Burstow & Hewett Auctioneers in Battle on March 15.

It takes place at their Granary Saleroom, opposite Battle train station. With over 300 meticulously curated lots ranging from the quirky to the macabre, the auction promises a captivating journey into the unusual.

Among the eclectic offerings are taxidermy specimens, including an early 20th century tiger skin rug, a shrunken head. human skeletons, a jar of human teeth, and even a life-size Japanese acupuncture mannequin, ensuring there is something to intrigue every collector and enthusiast.

One of the standout features of the auction is the Scientific Collection and Library of George West, a lecturer and assistant to the Professor of Botany at University College Dundee, dating back to approximately 1910. This remarkable collection includes rare entomology books, microscopes, and cabinets filled with geological microscope slides.

The sale also includes a stunning collection of ammonites and fossils, a life times work for a local gentleman, and the two-faced head of Edward Mordrake, a sculpture made by a local artist. Mordrake was a trouble soul whose, as legend would have it, second head fed him demonic thoughts throughout his life, which ultimately led to his death at the very young age of 23.

Burstow & Hewett Auctioneers will host open viewings at The Granary Saleroom on Saturday 9th March from 9 am to 12 pm, as well as on Monday 11th March and Tuesday 12th March from 9 am to 5 pm. The catalogue, featuring detailed descriptions and images of each item, will be available on the auction house's website from Friday 1st March.

The auction itself will commence at 10am on Friday 15th March, offering both in-person attendance at The Granary Saleroom and live online bidding for those unable to attend in person. Interested bidders can participate remotely via the auction house's website, ensuring that enthusiasts from across the globe can partake in this exciting event.

Ken Norris, manager Granary Saleroom

An early 20th century tiger skin rug.

