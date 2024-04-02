In pictures: Take a look inside the newly refurbished shop at Hastings Lifeboat Station

The shop has been made bigger and that means there is a lot more space for many new items, including some new clothing lines being trailed in Hastings and therefore not available elsewhere. And remember, every purchase helps to fund the RNLI’s volunteers to save lives at sea.

The shop is open from 10.30 to 16.30 seven days a week. Hastings Lifeboat volunteer Clive Mayhew said: “Our volunteers will be very happy to see you after having had a few weeks off while the refurbishment works have been going on. Dogs are also very welcome.”

The RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

1 . Hastings Lifeboat shop re-opens Hastings Lifeboat shop re-opens Photo: supplied

