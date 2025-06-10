Who doesn't have a memory of Woolworths in Hastings town centre? It was one of the few Hastings shops with an escalator and used to by everything from household items, seven inch hit singles and of course pick and mix. It is now Sports Direct.Who doesn't have a memory of Woolworths in Hastings town centre? It was one of the few Hastings shops with an escalator and used to by everything from household items, seven inch hit singles and of course pick and mix. It is now Sports Direct.
Who doesn't have a memory of Woolworths in Hastings town centre? It was one of the few Hastings shops with an escalator and used to by everything from household items, seven inch hit singles and of course pick and mix. It is now Sports Direct.

In pictures: Ten well loved Hastings shops that have now gone

By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:55 BST
Hastings has had many well loved shops over the years, many of them unique and independent, but some have now vanished.

These range from huge department stores to small shops that catered for niche needs.

Many are included here, but there are some that we could not source photos for. These include two iconic Old Town shops. Baldocks in George Street, where Albion Books is now situated, was where many purchased their specialist work clothes or bought their first denim jacket, while Malcolm Mitchells, in the High Street, sold Army surplus equipment as well as a myriad of strange but useful items.

Do you remember growing up in Hastings with any of these shops and do they bring back memories for you?

Generations of Hastings children will remember being fitted out with their first school uniform in this Queens Road clothes shop.

1. Wards

Generations of Hastings children will remember being fitted out with their first school uniform in this Queens Road clothes shop. Photo: supplied

Stone Corner in the High Street was a Hastings institution. Many people will have memories of buying polished stones, crystals or fossils there as children. Many will remember the piece of driftwood they exhibited in the window that looked like Bart Simpson. It was run by the same family for decades but sadly closed when they retired a few years ago and is now an antiques shop.

2. Stone Corner

Stone Corner in the High Street was a Hastings institution. Many people will have memories of buying polished stones, crystals or fossils there as children. Many will remember the piece of driftwood they exhibited in the window that looked like Bart Simpson. It was run by the same family for decades but sadly closed when they retired a few years ago and is now an antiques shop. Photo: supplied

Debenhams, in Robertson Street, was the town's last big department store, having previously been Plummers. It was well loved for its central position, wide selection and restaurant which had sea-views.

3. Debenhams

Debenhams, in Robertson Street, was the town's last big department store, having previously been Plummers. It was well loved for its central position, wide selection and restaurant which had sea-views. Photo: supplied

Jepsons, in Robertson Street, was an old fashioned independent department store which was like stepping back in time. Many will remember its impressive interior with the sweeping wooden staircase.

4. Jepsons

Jepsons, in Robertson Street, was an old fashioned independent department store which was like stepping back in time. Many will remember its impressive interior with the sweeping wooden staircase. Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsGeorge StreetOld Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice