In pictures: Ten well loved Hastings shops that have now gone

These range from huge department stores to small shops that catered for niche needs.
Many are included here, but there are some that we could not source photos for. These include two iconic Old Town shops. Baldocks in George Street, where Albion Books is now situated, was where many purchased their specialist work clothes or bought their first denim jacket, while Malcolm Mitchells, in the High Street, sold Army surplus equipment as well as a myriad of strange but useful items.
Do you remember growing up in Hastings with any of these shops and do they bring back memories for you?
1. Wards
Generations of Hastings children will remember being fitted out with their first school uniform in this Queens Road clothes shop. Photo: supplied
2. Stone Corner
Stone Corner in the High Street was a Hastings institution. Many people will have memories of buying polished stones, crystals or fossils there as children. Many will remember the piece of driftwood they exhibited in the window that looked like Bart Simpson. It was run by the same family for decades but sadly closed when they retired a few years ago and is now an antiques shop. Photo: supplied
3. Debenhams
Debenhams, in Robertson Street, was the town's last big department store, having previously been Plummers. It was well loved for its central position, wide selection and restaurant which had sea-views. Photo: supplied
4. Jepsons
Jepsons, in Robertson Street, was an old fashioned independent department store which was like stepping back in time. Many will remember its impressive interior with the sweeping wooden staircase. Photo: supplied
