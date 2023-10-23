Thousands of runners took on the Beachy Head Marathon at the weekend.

The Beachy Head Marathon is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK. Formerly known as the Seven Sisters Marathon, it is popular for its scenic and challenging route through the South Downs National Park countryside.

The marathon began at 8.30am on Saturday, October 21 and started and finished from the seafront at the start of the South Downs Way.

Also on Saturday, the Ultramarathon took place and is an exciting new addition to the Beachy Head Marathon weekend, with runners taking on both the traditional Marathon route followed by the 10K route to create this endurance race with a total distance of approximately 52.6 kilometres.

Completing Saturday’s actions was the 10k run, which set off with a route comprising of breath-taking views and challenges, taking a shorter looping route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

All photos courtesy of Jon Rigby.

