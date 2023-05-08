Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
21 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
22 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

In Pictures: The 90th May Queen crowning in Hastings

Celebrations were had by many in Hastings on Sunday, May 7 with the 90th crowning of the May Queen in Alexandra Park.

By Sam Pole
Published 8th May 2023, 11:43 BST

The celebrations began at the bandstand around 1pm with singing trio The Rosey Hoydens, who entertained until the May Queen elect and her entourage arrived just before 2pm. The Mayor then crowned Amy King, the 90th May Queen of Hastings, and the Hastings Maypole Dancers performed a variety of plaits around the maypole.

As the afternoon progressed, residents saw more singing from acapella group Rattlebag, dance displays from Roses Are Red youth morris side and The Gorgeous Georgians Historical Dancers.

There was also a garland contest, Punch and Judy, facepainting, dances and a general joyful celebration, all framed by the seasonal beauty of Alexandra Park.

Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Crowning of the May Queen 2023 in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:QueenHastingsMayor