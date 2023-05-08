In Pictures: The 90th May Queen crowning in Hastings
Celebrations were had by many in Hastings on Sunday, May 7 with the 90th crowning of the May Queen in Alexandra Park.
The celebrations began at the bandstand around 1pm with singing trio The Rosey Hoydens, who entertained until the May Queen elect and her entourage arrived just before 2pm. The Mayor then crowned Amy King, the 90th May Queen of Hastings, and the Hastings Maypole Dancers performed a variety of plaits around the maypole.
As the afternoon progressed, residents saw more singing from acapella group Rattlebag, dance displays from Roses Are Red youth morris side and The Gorgeous Georgians Historical Dancers.
There was also a garland contest, Punch and Judy, facepainting, dances and a general joyful celebration, all framed by the seasonal beauty of Alexandra Park.