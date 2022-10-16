Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: the top 10 restaurants in West Sussex, according to OpenTable

West Sussex residents looking for a quality meal this Sunday have plenty of great places to choose from.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, has created a list of what its diners consider to be the best overall restaurants in the area.

An OpenTable spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites.”

The results are presented in no particular order.

Is your favourite restaurant on the list below?

1. The Fig Tree

The Fig Tree in High Street, Haywards Heath, has just over four and a half stars from 427 votes.

Photo: Google Street View

2. The Woods

The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1057 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more.

Photo: Google Street View

3. The Cat Inn

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, is a popular pub and restaurant offering modern European food. It has a rating of four and a half stars from 1019 votes.

Photo: Google Street View

4. Kinsbrook

Kinsbrook Vineyard, Eatery & Farmshop in West Chiltington Road, Thakeham, Pulborough, offers modern European food. It has a rating of four and a half stars from 26 votes.

Photo: Google Street View

