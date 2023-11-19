In pictures: This is why a Sussex town has been named the prettiest in Britain by The Telegraph.

The medieval town of Rye is the prettiest town in Britain according to The Telegraph newspaper.

The ancient Cinque Ports town which once provided ships for the Royal Navy, is perched on a hill overlooking a river estuary and the Romney Marsh.

The town is steeped in history with a labyrinth of cobbled streets and historic buildings and was once a favoured haunt of smugglers.

Experts from The Telegraph gave their verdict on the prettiest, and ugliest, towns in the UK. They ranked towns out of ten in five categories: Shop fronts, historic architecture, low traffic/ litter, views and greenery.

Rye came in first place with an overall score of 36/50, rated 10/10 for shop fronts and 8/10 for historic architecture.

According to The Telegrap h: “Once a coastal harbour, but long since reclaimed by the silting coastline, Rye is a medieval showstopper. The sheening cobbled lanes, hip-width passageways and crooked timber-beamed buildings of this town of 4,000 residents... is a budding photographer’s dream, and there are more boutique boltholes than you could bed down in a lifetime.”

They named the best viewpoint atop a rocky outcrop with views of the 12th century church St Mary’s and the coast line at Camber Sands.

Lewes was named in fourteenth place, with an overall score of 46/50, with a score of 10/10 for historical architecture and views.

1 . Rye Rye seen through the mist Photo: supplied

2 . Rye Festival of the Sea and raft race. Rye Festival of the Sea Photo: .

3 . Rye Town Hall and Buttermarket Rye Town Hall Photo: staff