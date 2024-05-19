In pictures: This is why penguins popped up on a Sussex beach

The creation appeared overnight on the beach close to Hastings Pier. It features life-jacket wearing penguins as well as a cut out of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding up a bag with the word NIMBY on it.

There is also a full sized signpost with directions to Antarctica, Heathrow, Rwanda and Gatwick.

It turned out to be the work of an anonymous guerrilla artist called ‘Beyond’ and was unveiled to coincide with Endangered Species Day. The aim was to highlight the potential implications of global warming as well as protesting against the government’s Rwanda plan to stop migration.

Beyond says he is not about disrupting everyday life, but about creating art that sends a unifying message: “Art that seems playful on the surface but has darker undertones exploring the gravity of the circumstances we find ourselves in today.”

He says he aims to represent the concerns of many and speak up for those who are unable to fight for themselves, whether human, animal or the environment.

A spokesperson for the Pier said: “We have seen some incredible artwork pop up around the beach over the years and this is the latest."

Twenty signed prints are available at www.83y0nd.world to raise money and awareness for The Global Penguin Society with all proceeds donated.

Have you read? In pictures: Queen Camilla meets school children as she open Sussex literary festival

Have you read? Celebrating the Sussex lifeboat that rescued hundreds of British troops from the beaches of Dunkirk

1 . Penguin art installation on beach Penguin art installation on beach Photo: supplied

2 . Penguin art installation on beach Penguin art installation on beach Photo: supplied

3 . Penguin art installation on beach Penguin art installation on beach Photo: supplied