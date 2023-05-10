In pictures: Thousands across the Horsham district celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

Thousands of people across the Horsham district celebrated the King’s Coronation over an extended weekend of free special events.

There were coronation street parties, Big Lunches, fetes, vintage car rallies and a whole lot more which brought communities together over the special Coronation Bank Holiday weekend as the nation marked a significant day in history.

The free special events – courtesy of Horsham District Council – included a live screening of the coronation ceremony at the Capitol Theatre which was a sell-out with many people also staying on to see a special broadcast of the late Queen’s coronation.

A number of events were held in Horsham’s Carfax on Saturday and Sunday, hosted by West Street Entrepreneurs and Food Rocks, featuring live music, local produce, refreshments and children’s activities.

Good weather on Sunday brought out the crowds in their hundreds in Horsham town centre with live performers on the Carfax bandstand and across the town, including in Piries Place, Market Square, West Street, and Horsham Museum and Art Gallery. The party really got started and continued into the evening with live music, dance and street theatre performances.

Pet pooches came out in force in Horsham’s West Street to take part in our Royal Dog Competition and there were crafts and a free children’s trail at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery.

The celebrations were not only in Horsham but district-wide, with many towns and villages benefitting from council funds to host events of their choice. There were street parties, village fetes, live screenings, vintage fairs, car rallies, family fun days and more.

Bank Holiday Monday was the launch of the Big Help Out, a national initiative to help boost volunteering and the district council launched a new Big Help Out Grant of up to £250 which can be awarded to a local voluntary, community, or not-for-profit organisation to support activities aimed at increasing the number of volunteers getting involved locally. See: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/community/the-big-help-out-grant

