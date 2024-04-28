People could take part in three different races, the Worthing Half-Marathon, Worthing 10K and the Worthing Family Mile event.

The Worthing Half Marathon started at 9.30am, with runners starting and finishing on the seafront next to Worthing Pier.

The Worthing 10K kicked off at 11.10am and started and finished on the same route.

The Family Mile race started and finished in Steyne Gardens.

Organisers held an after-party in Steyne Gardens for all participants in the three different races, with a bar and music stage. Every runner won a medal, male and female cut tech tee and goody bag.

Worthing Half-Marathon 2024. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

