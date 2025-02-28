The event on Saturday, February 22 saw members of Bexhill and District Veterans’ Association attend.

It was hosted by and organised by Culbaba Theatre and The Good Story Initiative.

Valeriya Dvornyk, the founder of The Good Story Initiative and co-founder of Bexhill Hub for Ukraine, said: “The Russo-Ukrainian War began in February 2014.

Following Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity, Russia occupied and annexed Crimea from Ukraine and began the Donbass War.

“On February 24, 2022 Russia started a full-scale war, attempting to invade Ukraine fully. So we gathered all together at the War Memorial to remember all those brave men and women that lost their lives fighting for freedom.

“Ukrainian people have put up a very inspiring fight to defend their homeland, and continue to do so.

“We are grateful to the British people for support and solidarity. Special thanks to Bexhill Town Council, Bexhill and District Veterans Association, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Swanson, and Father Robert Coates.”

She said the event was well-attended.

The Revolution of Dignity, also known as the Maidan Revolution or the Ukrainian Revolution, took place in Ukraine in February 2014 at the end of the Euromaidan protests, when clashes between protesters and state forces in the capital Kyiv culminated in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych and the outbreak of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War.

1 . IMG_6303.jpeg The vigil at the war memorial in Bexhill on February 22, 2025. Picture: Petro Budnyk Photo: Petro Budnyk

2 . IMG_6298.jpeg The vigil at the war memorial in Bexhill on February 22, 2025. Picture: Petro Budnyk Photo: Petro Budnyk

3 . IMG_6302 (1).jpeg The vigil at the war memorial in Bexhill on February 22, 2025. Picture: Petro Budnyk Photo: Petro Budnyk

4 . IMG_6304.jpeg The vigil at the war memorial in Bexhill on February 22, 2025. Picture: Petro Budnyk Photo: Petro Budnyk