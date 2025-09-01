In pictures: Vintage Rally near Petworth is vibrant blast from the past

Taking place from 10am to 5pm at Langhurst Hill Farm, the Macmillan Vintage Rally saw collectors displaying a huge variety of vintage cars, motorbikes and steam engines.
Taking a miniature steam engine for a ride. Photo: Clive Bennett
Classic cars were also on display. Photo: Clive Bennett
Mobile green grocers operating out of a vintage truck Photo: Clive Bennett
These classic vehicles are practically bristling with character and charm. Photo: Clive Bennett