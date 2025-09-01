Vintage steam engines at this year's fairplaceholder image
Vintage steam engines at this year's fair

In pictures: Vintage Rally near Petworth is vibrant blast from the past

By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:43 BST
A vintage rally near Petworth gave visitors a glimpse of life in days gone by over the weekend.

Taking place from 10am to 5pm at Langhurst Hill Farm, the Macmillan Vintage Rally saw collectors displaying a huge variety of vintage cars, motorbikes and steam engines.

All monies raised over the course of the day were donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. Images by Clive Bennett.

Taking a miniature steam engine for a ride.

1. Vintage festival in Petworth is vibrant blast from the past

Taking a miniature steam engine for a ride. Photo: Clive Bennett

Classic cars were also on display.

2. Vintage festival in Petworth is vibrant blast from the past

Classic cars were also on display. Photo: Clive Bennett

Mobile green grocers operating out of a vintage truck

3. Vintage festival in Petworth is vibrant blast from the past

Mobile green grocers operating out of a vintage truck Photo: Clive Bennett

These classic vehicles are practically bristling with character and charm.

4. Vintage festival in Petworth is vibrant blast from the past

These classic vehicles are practically bristling with character and charm. Photo: Clive Bennett

