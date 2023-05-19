In pictures: West Sussex Mind blown away by response to Wear It Blue for Mental Health Awareness Week
Wear It Blue for Mental Health Awareness Week has seen a host of Worthing businesses and organisations organise blue-themed activities to raise money for West Sussex Mind.
World of Books arranged a whole week of activities, including a blue dress-up day, blue-themed quiz and blue bake-off competition.
Others getting involved include Jacobs Steel estate agent, staff at Worthing Hospital, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Worthing parkrun is supporting Wear It Blue tomorrow by asking people to wear blue clothes and accessories.
Anxiety is the theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week and the charity has spent the week raising awareness and understanding, as well as sharing tips to help people cope.