In pictures: West Sussex Mind blown away by response to Wear It Blue for Mental Health Awareness Week

Wear It Blue for Mental Health Awareness Week has seen a host of Worthing businesses and organisations organise blue-themed activities to raise money for West Sussex Mind.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 19th May 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:30 BST

World of Books arranged a whole week of activities, including a blue dress-up day, blue-themed quiz and blue bake-off competition.

Others getting involved include Jacobs Steel estate agent, staff at Worthing Hospital, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Worthing parkrun is supporting Wear It Blue tomorrow by asking people to wear blue clothes and accessories.

Anxiety is the theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week and the charity has spent the week raising awareness and understanding, as well as sharing tips to help people cope.

Patrick Stranack, co-ordinator of the Adur support hub at West Sussex Mind, wearing blue outside the Southwick offices

Patrick Stranack, co-ordinator of the Adur support hub at West Sussex Mind, wearing blue outside the Southwick offices Photo: West Sussex Mind

